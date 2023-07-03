China makes progress in bullet train development

A "Fuxing" high-speed train is seen at a preparedness center in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

BEIJING: China has launched performance verification tests on an even faster high-speed train, the country's railway operator said Saturday.

The tests were made on June 28 and 29 separately in east China's Fujian Province, marking that developing the CR450 bullet train has achieved initial results, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

During the June 28 test, the bullet train operated at a speed of 453 km per hour, said the railway operator.

The CR450 technological innovation project is outlined in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), an official with the railway operator said.

The CR450 bullet train is a new Fuxing model that is safer, greener, and smarter, with higher energy efficiency.