Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China makes progress in bullet train development
World

China makes progress in bullet train development

published : 3 Jul 2023 at 10:05

writer: Xinhua News Agency

A
A "Fuxing" high-speed train is seen at a preparedness center in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

BEIJING: China has launched performance verification tests on an even faster high-speed train, the country's railway operator said Saturday.

The tests were made on June 28 and 29 separately in east China's Fujian Province, marking that developing the CR450 bullet train has achieved initial results, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

During the June 28 test, the bullet train operated at a speed of 453 km per hour, said the railway operator.

The CR450 technological innovation project is outlined in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), an official with the railway operator said.

The CR450 bullet train is a new Fuxing model that is safer, greener, and smarter, with higher energy efficiency.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Police on alert ahead of today's opening of parliament

Three city police stations have been readied to detain suspects should there be any protest violence during important political activities planned this month, including Monday's opening of the new parliament at 5pm.

10:35
Business

NT's mobile phone efforts face further delays

National Telecom's (NT) attempt to develop a mobile phone service on its 700-megahertz spectrum remains stuck in a rut.

10:09
World

China makes progress in bullet train development

BEIJING: China has launched performance verification tests on an even faster high-speed train, the country's railway operator said Saturday.

10:05