Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Taiwan says 8 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
World

Taiwan says 8 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

published : 4 Jul 2023 at 11:28

writer: Reuters

A target missile is launched during a Taiwanese military live-firing exercise in Pingtung county on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)
A target missile is launched during a Taiwanese military live-firing exercise in Pingtung county on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

TAIPEI: Eight Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China ramps up military pressure on the democratic island.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory despite the island's strong objections, has faced in recent years almost daily missions by Chinese military aircraft, often in the southwestern part of the island's air defence identification zone.

A total of 24 Chinese warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, were spotted near Taiwan on Tuesday morning starting at about 8am (0000 GMT), the defence ministry said, adding four Chinese warships also joined a "joint combat readiness patrol".

Taiwan sent aircraft and ships to warn away the Chinese, while missile systems monitored them, the ministry said, using standard wording for its response.

In a statement, the ministry said it is the joint responsibility for all parties in the region to maintain safety and stability.

"Any provocative behaviour that could bring impacts is not good for regional safety," it said.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, in April staged drills around the island in anger at President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with the speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen poses for a photo with former US Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger at the Presidential building in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 15, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and vows to defend itself if China attacks the island.

On Monday, Taiwan's military carried out live fire drills on its strategically-located southern coast, firing missiles from highly mobile armoured cars to destroy targets close to shore in a simulation of repelling invading forces.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Taiwan says 8 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

TAIPEI: Eight Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China ramps up military pressure on the democratic island.

11:28
Thailand

Position filled

Wan Muhammad Nor Matha, leader of the Prachachat Party, elected speaker of the new House of Representatives. He was the only nominee.

11:13
Video

Why has Vietnam banned the Barbie movie?

Vietnam's government has blocked domestic distribution of Warner Bros' highly-anticipated film, "Barbie." The problem is a scene which features a map of the South China Sea, whose borders have long-raised fierce national security and sovereignty debates across the region. - REUTERS

10:50