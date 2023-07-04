Myanmar Supreme Court to hear Suu Kyi appeals

Former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint attend their first court appearance in Nay Pyi Taw on May 24, 2021. They were subsequently sentenced to long prison terms on a number of charges and will make their final appeals to the Supreme Court of Myanmar this month. (Photo: Myanmar Ministry of Information via AFP)

The Supreme Court of Myanmar is scheduled to hear the first of a series of appeals by jailed former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint on Wednesday, according to local reports.

The first hearing will involve the conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi for electoral fraud and violating the Official Secrets Act, The Irrawaddy, an independent news portal, reported.

The 78-year-old former Nobel Peace Prize winner was given three years in jail for each charge.

Also on Wednesday, the court will hear appeals by Win Myint against three convictions, including for electoral fraud.

Junta courts last December found Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and violations of election and state secrets laws. She faces a total of 33 years in jail for 19 cases, and is being held in solitary confinement in Nay Pyi Taw. Her supporters say the charges were politically motivated.

The condition of Aung San Suu Kyi's health is not known. Her lawyers have not met the deposed leader of the civilian government since Dec 30, when she faced her final charge.

The military junta that has run Myanmar since staging a coup in February 2021 has imposed a gag order on her lawyers, stopping them from speaking to the media or foreign organisations about the cases involving their client.

Appeals in five cases of corruption affecting both Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint are to be heard on July 12, The Irrawaddy reported. They involve misuse of public funds for the rent and purchase of a helicopter. The pair were sentenced to seven years in prison in December last year.

On July 18 the court is scheduled to hear Aung San Suu Kyi’s appeals against five convictions for violations of coronavirus restrictions and the Telecommunications Law. It will also hear appeals from Win Myint and Nay Pyi Taw Mayor Dr Myo Aung over sedition convictions.

All appeals have already been dismissed by the lower courts.

Win Myint was given 12 years on eight charges. He is being held in Taungoo Prison and lacks proper treatment for ongoing health conditions, a National League for Democracy member told The Irrawaddy.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 20,000 people have been detained since the coup, of whom 19,295 are still behind bars. It reports that 3,736 civilians have been killed by the junta since it seized power in February 2021.