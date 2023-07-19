Two more Singapore MPs quit as scandals mount

Opposition duo failed to disclose their romantic affair, says party

Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, where he announced that two party MPs in the Singaporean parliament had resigned for not disclosing an affair. (Photo: Reuters)

SINGAPOPE: Two senior members of Singapore’s main opposition party have resigned over an affair, the third political scandal to rock the normally squeaky-clean city-state in recent days.

The announcement by the Workers’ Party (WP) came two days after the speaker of parliament and a female MP from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) also resigned for having an “inappropriate” relationship.

WP member of parliament Leon Perera, 53, and the party’s youth wing leader Nicole Seah, 36, resigned after a video showing them holding hands was posted on social media, party leader Pritam Singh said.

“Both of them admitted they had an affair,” Singh told a news conference.

“The constitution of the Workers’ Party requires candidates to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and the people of Singapore.”

Both are married with children.

Singh said the affair started after the 2020 general election and Perera’s driver had informed party members, although he and Seah denied it.

It was only after the video was posted on social media on Monday that they were forced to admit they were in a relationship.

“This is unacceptable,” Singh said.

The relationship came to light in local media reports just hours before Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Monday that parliament speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and a ruling party lawmaker had resigned from their posts after having an inappropriate relationship of their own.

The WP is the biggest opposition party in parliament after making substantial inroads in 2020 elections.

However, the PAP, which has ruled Singapore uninterrupted since 1959, still holds an overwhelming majority.

The resignations are the latest in a series of scandals to send shockwaves through Singapore, including a graft investigation involving a cabinet minister, the first involving a senior minister since 1986.

Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested last week in connection with a rare top-level corruption probe that has also ensnared a billionaire hotel tycoon.

Singapore’s anti-graft body has not disclosed details of the investigation into Iswaran, who was released on bail and has been ordered to go on leave.

Cabinet ministers in Singapore are paid salaries comparable to the top earners in the private sector to deter corruption. Ministers earn S$1.1 million a year, equivalent to 2.1 million baht a month.

Singapore will hold a presidential election in the next few months, and a general election is due by 2025.