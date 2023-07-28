Kim Jong Un oversees military parade with new drones, ICBMs

This picture taken on Thursday and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Friday shows an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) being paraded at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to mark a key anniversary of the Korean War.

PYONGYANG: Flanked by visiting Russian and Chinese officials, Kim Jong Un oversaw a North Korean military parade featuring new attack drones and Pyongyang's nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), state media reported Friday.

Standing between Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese politburo member Li Hongzhong in the VIP viewing stands, Kim smiled and saluted as thousands of soldiers marched past, trailed by the country's most powerful ICBMs, which are banned under United Nations (UN) sanctions.

The event, featuring Kim's first known foreign guests since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, was to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, which ended open hostilities and is celebrated as Victory Day.

Kim "extended warm militant greetings" to the parade, the official Korean Central News Agency said, and video broadcast by KCTV showed hundreds of soldiers marching through Kim Il Sung square carrying portraits of North Korean war veterans.

Speaking at the event, defence minister Kang Sun Nam said the United States had no chance "of survival in case they use nuclear weapons" against the North.

"Now, the question is not if a nuclear war will occur on the Korean Peninsula, but rather who will start it, when and how," he added, according to KCTV footage of his speech.

Pyongyang routinely uses strong rhetoric to lambast US military deployments to the peninsula, and Kang said the North would act "if they attempt military confrontation as now".

The parade featured an array of new weaponry, including unmanned military drones first unveiled at a Pyongyang defence expo on Wednesday that was visited by Kim and Shoigu.

North Korea's new underwater nuclear attack drone, called the "Haeil", also appeared at the parade for the first time, Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported. Pyongyang claims the weapon can travel underwater for hundreds of kilometres before being detonated under a target.

But the "excitement and great joy of the spectators reached its height" when the nuclear-armed country's newest ICBM -- the solid-fuel Hwasong-18, tested in April and July this year -- was paraded through the square, KCNA said.