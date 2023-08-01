11 dead, 27 missing in Beijing rainstorms

People walk on a muddy street in the flood-hit Mentougou District of Beijing, the capital of China, on July 31, 2023. By 4 p.m. Monday, the Chinese capital had seen 40 hours of continuous rainfall. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING: A total of 11 people have died and 27 others remain missing during rainstorms in Beijing, local authorities said Tuesday.

The deceased include four in Mentougou and two in Fangshan, the worst affected districts. Other fatalities include four in Changping District and one in Haidian District, according to the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The 27 people reported missing include 13 in Mentougou, 10 in Changping, and four in Fangshan.

Amid the impact of Typhoon Doksuri, continuous heavy rainfall has lashed the city since July 29, with particularly severe rainstorms in the western, southwestern, and southern parts, according to the headquarters.

As of 6 am Tuesday, Beijing recorded an average precipitation of 257.9 millimetres, with the urban area averaging 235.1 millimetres.

In Mentougou and Fangshan, the average precipitation reached 470.2 millimetres and 414.6 millimetres, respectively.

So far, around 127,000 residents across the city have been relocated due to the rainfall.