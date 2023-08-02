Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Former president Donald Trump, indicted on Tuesday over his alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden. (Photo: AFP).

WASHINGTON: Former president Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US election -- the most serious legal threat yet as he campaigns to return to the White House.

Trump is charged with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction in the 45-page indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding: the January 6, 2021 joint session of Congress held to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

"The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud," the indictment said.