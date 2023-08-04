Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction suspended

Supreme Court ruling allows Indian opposition leader to return to parliament and contest elections next year

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi holds a news conference after he was disqualified as a lawmaker, at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on March 25 this year. (Photo: Reuters)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Friday suspended opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, which will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.

Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a lawmaker from the western state of Gujarat belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over comments he made in 2019 deemed insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi, including the lawmaker.

Gandhi, 53, scion of a dynasty that has given India three prime ministers, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment but the jail term was suspended and he was granted bail.

He also lost his parliamentary seat following the conviction, since lawmakers sentenced to jail terms of two years or more are automatically disqualified.

Lower courts and the high court in Gujarat, Mr Modi’s home state, had rejected appeals by Gandhi to suspend the conviction, causing him to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“No reason has been given by (the) trial judge for imposing the maximum sentence,” Supreme Court Justice BR Gavai said in his ruling. “The order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication.”

Gandhi’s conviction stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign when he asked why “all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname”, in a jibe at the prime minister.

In his 731-page submission to the Supreme Court, Gandhi said his speech was made “in the course of democratic political activity”.

His sentence was “gravely detrimental to democratic free speech”, added the document.

Modi’s government has been widely accused of using the defamation law to silence critics.