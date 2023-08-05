YouTube streamer faces riot charge after park erupts in chaos

People gather for a "giveaway" event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area on Friday in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

NEW YORK: A popular social media streamer faced a charge of inciting a riot Friday when an event at Manhattan's Union Square Park where he planned to give away video game consoles descended into mayhem, drawing a crowd estimated at several thousand young people.

In addition to the riot count, the live-streamer, Kai Carlo Cenat III, was expected to be charged with unlawful assembly and, potentially, other crimes, Jeffrey Maddrey, the New York Police Department’s chief of department, said at a news conference late Friday.

The episode, which began shortly after 3pm and was effectively over by 6pm, resulted in 65 arrests (nearly half of them of juveniles); injuries to officers and some of those in the crowd; and damage to food carts, police vehicles and stores, officials said.

"It was uncontrolled. It took us a while to get it under control. And a lot of young people got hurt," Maddrey said, speaking against the backdrop of a trash-littered plaza at one of two news conferences held after the park had been cleared.

Police officers detain a person after popular live streamer Kai Cenat announced a "giveaway" event that grew chaotic, prompting police officers to respond and disperse the crowd at Union Square and the surrounding streets, in New York City, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

Cenat and another streamer, Fanum, had announced plans to hand out PlayStation 5 consoles at the park at 4pm. The two are members of the streaming group AMP, which has legions of fans on YouTube and the streaming site Twitch. Cenat’s YouTube channel has more than 3.6 million followers.

The event was spontaneous and came together without a city permit, Maddrey said. Police learned of the gathering from a social media post around midday, he added. By 3pm, he said, "the post had gone viral."

At that point, he said, "the event grew exponentially, rapidly, vast."

Hordes of young people were soon packing the park and spilling onto the surrounding streets and sidewalks, where they blocked cars and pedestrians. The popular Union Square Greenmarket shut down early. Subway trains began bypassing the Union Square station.

As 4pm approached and the crowd grew restless, the Police Department initiated a Level 4 mobilisation, its highest-level response. While parts of the crowd remained mostly peaceful, others tipped into unruliness. One cluster of people stormed a construction site and then began hurling building materials, rocks and bottles at one another, Maddrey said.

"You had people walking around with shovels, axes and other tools of the construction trade," he said, adding that others had been lighting fireworks and tossing them toward officers and one another.

People climb on top of the statue in Union Square as members of the NYPD respond to the disruptions caused by large crowds during a "giveaway" event hosted by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area on Friday in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

When the scheduled giveaway time came and went, the pandemonium increased. Water bottles, basketballs, a computer and fireworks sailed through the crowd. One group of young people pushed back against police officers carrying riot shields as they tried to move in to make arrests. A knot of more than 200 people standing near a flagpole at the centre of the park directed a vulgar chant at the police. Images from the scene showed people climbing onto cars stuck in the crowd.

People in the crowd began to "commit acts of violence against the police and the public," Maddrey said.

"A lot of these young people, they were not following our orders," he said. "They really wanted to see this influencer."

By 5pm, police had pushed most of the crowd onto Park Avenue, with hundreds of young people flooding both lanes, stopping traffic, banging on cars and hurling things. Those who refused commands to move up the avenue were tackled and taken into custody.

"That's my friend you’re arresting," a teenager yelled at an officer. "That's my boy."

"You want to get arrested too?" an officer replied before grabbing the teenager, taking him to the ground and putting him in zip-tie cuffs.

Police pushed a group of young people up the avenue, moving up a block at a time every few minutes as several helicopters hovered overhead.

At 19th Street, a crowd of those being driven north collectively took a knee and started a “Black Lives Matter” chant. At 20th Street, they sat on wicker chairs outside an upscale restaurant as employees locked the doors and looked on from inside. At 22nd, dozens of teenagers stormed through a CVS store, grabbing water bottles, candy and snacks and then distributing them to others in the crowd.

“When we started clearing the young people out here, the young people ran through the streets of the city, taking plates off of people who were outside dining,” Maddrey said.

People jump on a car during riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a "givaway" event, in New York's Union Square on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Officers gave the crowd several chances to leave the area before making arrests, Maddrey said. Officers loaded some of those they had detained onto a city bus, which itself came under attack as people tried to free those who were being taken away.

Cenat was taken to safety, Maddrey said.

"This shows the power of social media and the danger of social media," he said.

One of those in the crowd, Josh Ortiz, who lives in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, said he was at the park to see the two YouTube personalities.

"I just came out because I wanted to see them," Ortiz, 18, said. "I think a lot of kids thought they could get a free PC or PlayStation and start making money, but I just wanted to see Kai. He's the biggest Black creator in America right now."

He said that things had initially been peaceful but that a few people had “started going crazy."

"It's between bothersome and funny," he said. "There was a big explosion just a second ago, but if you know, like I do, that it’s just kids with fireworks, then it gets kind of funny."

Ortiz said Cenat deserved some blame for the chaos.

"It's kind of Kai’s fault,” he said, adding that the event "wasn't planned well" and that Cenat could have chosen "a more open area."

As the scene in the park unfolded, a large group of teenagers swarmed the entrance of a nearby Best Buy store, prompting workers to lock the doors.

"These guys are huge," said a 21-year-old gamer from Queens who would identify himself only as Zap. He said that 90,000 people had been watching Cenat’s livestream several days ago when he announced the giveaway.

Adam Mass, a 20-year-old student from Brooklyn, said he had come to the park after hearing about the pandemonium.

"I heard they were out here," Mass said of the two streamers, whom he referred to as a “big deal."

"I didn’t even want to get a giveaway," he added. "I knew something was happening, though, so we came here."

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.