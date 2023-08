US and UK scouts abandon too-hot Korean jamboree

Participants from the UK prepare to leave the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea on Saturday. (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

SEOUL: American and British scouts pulled out of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea on Saturday citing scorching temperatures, as organisers vowed the event would continue despite growing criticism of dire campsite conditions.

About 43,000 people have joined the jamboree in North Jeolla province, but an extreme heatwave has resulted in hundreds of scouts falling ill, forcing Seoul to deploy military doctors, offer air-conditioned buses and vow an all-out effort to salvage the event.

The high temperature at the event site on Saturday was 33C.

American and British scout groups were withdrawing on Saturday, citing concerns over the extreme weather, even as organisers said the jamboree would continue, urging participants to view the event as a “platform for overcoming challenges”.

The government conducted spot inspections and found conditions were no longer as dire as has been claimed, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, adding that after discussions with participating countries, “we decided to continue the event without stopping”.

With widespread reports of rudimentary bathrooms and substandard sanitation, Gender Minister Kim Hyun-sook told reporters that Seoul would “add about 700 personnel today to address the issue of toilet cleaning”.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement had called on South Korea to shorten the event — scheduled to run until Aug 12 in the coastal town of Buan — pointing to issues caused by extreme weather.

South Korea this week issued its highest hot weather advisory for the first time in four years.

Citing heat concerns, American officials said that about 1,500 US scouts would go to Camp Humphreys, a US Army garrison in Pyeongtaek.

Scouts from the United Kingdom — the largest group at around 4,000 — began arriving back in Seoul on Saturday, in what officials said was a bid to “alleviate pressure on the site.”

Singaporean scouts were also planning to leave and Belgian officials were looking for alternative accommodation, the Yonhap news agency reported. (Story continues below)

Participants take shelter from the strong sunlight at the campsite for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

‘Neglected’

Despite Seoul government reassurances, angry parents continued to criticise organisers, with one Korean-American mother, whose 15-year-old daughter lost consciousness during the event, saying it took a “terrifying” 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

“How can South Korea allow children to be neglected like this?” she told the South Korean broadcaster SBS.

The Jamboree’s official Instagram page was deluged with critical comments, with one set of parents saying the event had been “a horrible experience” for the scouts.

“Parents are very concerned with their (children’s) health and expect to be reimbursed,” they wrote.

Costs varied by country, but American scouts would have paid around $6,100 to join the event, according to prices listed on the US scout website.

A British scout at the event posted footage from the site on a YouTube channel called “Jamboree Jamie”, sharing video of what looked like mosquitoes flying constantly in rudimentary shower booths.

“It’s too hot, it’s too hot. Anyway, this is my third bottle of water,” he says in the video.

“To be honest, I kind of only agree it’s really poorly organised. There’s generally some really good ideas and everything,” but aspects have been poorly executed, he said.

Covid-19 outbreak

The exit of British, American and other scout troops is a significant PR setback for the South Korean government, which on Friday called an emergency cabinet meeting and mobilised aid.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office approved 6.9 billion won ($5.3 million) in spending to support the jamboree, and on Saturday Yoon spoke by phone to camp organisers, urging them to offer more tourism programmes to the scouts.

Prime Minister Han said Saturday that organisers would “create and operate a tour programme featuring South Korea’s industry, culture, history, and nature”.

The event is facing additional challenges besides the heat, with Jeolla authorities on Saturday reporting about 70 people on the site had come down with Covid-19.

Local media have described the situation as a “national disgrace”, given the time the country had to prepare for the event, which happens once every four years.

Thailand hosted the 20th World Scout Jamboree at the naval base in Sattahip, Chon Buri. That event took place from Dec 28, 2002 to Jan 8, 2003 — a time of year when weather conditions are cool.