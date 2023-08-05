At least 10 dead in floods near Beijing

People ride a boat through a road after floods caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, at Zhuozhou in Hebei province of China on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING: At least 10 people have been killed in floods in a city in Hebei province, officials said on Saturday, in torrential rains that have battered northern China.

Officials announced the provisional toll for Baoding, one of the province’s worst-hit cities, around 150 kilometres from Beijing.

By noon on Saturday, more than 600,000 people in the city had been evacuated from areas deemed to be at risk, according to the mayor’s office.

China has been hit hard by extreme weather in recent months, from record-breaking heatwaves to deadly rain.

Natural disasters caused 147 deaths or disappearances last month, China said Friday, after the heaviest rains since records began hit the country’s capital.

Torrential rain brought on in the aftermath of Storm Doksuri, which hit mainland China as a typhoon last Friday before veering northwards, is the most severe recorded in 140 years, when records began.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said that 142 of the deaths or disappearances recorded in July were caused by flooding or geological disasters.