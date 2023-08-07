Thai tourist fighting for life in Hong Kong hospital after being hit by 2 taxis, driver claims woman dashed into road

A Thai tourist is fighting for her life at the Queen Mary Hospital after being hit by two taxis. (Photo: Winson Wong)

A Thai tourist in Hong Kong was on Monday fighting for her life in hospital after she was hit by two taxis opposite the government headquarters in Admiralty.

Police arrested both drivers, aged 46 and 82, on suspicion of dangerous driving following the accident on Sunday night.

The 31-year-old woman was crossing Harcourt Road at around 10.20pm when she was hit.

The younger driver claimed the woman had suddenly dashed out and he failed to brake in time in the third lane of the Central-bound carriageway, according to a source familiar with the case on Monday.

"She was then struck by another taxi driven by an 82-year-old man as he swerved," the source said.

The woman suffered limb fractures and was unconscious when rushed to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam.

As of Monday morning, the victim was in a critical condition in hospital, a government spokeswoman said.

On July 27, a 59-year-old man died after being hit by two minibuses in Kwun Tong.

He was crossing Hong Ning Road when a minibus driven by a 48-year-old man struck him shortly before 7.30pmy. He was thrown into the opposite lane, where another minibus operated by a 50-year-old driver hit him.

Paramedics declared him dead at the scene. Police arrested the two drivers on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death.

Between January and June this year, 53 people died and 403 others suffered serious injuries in traffic accidents across the city. Last year, 90 people died in 89 fatal crashes.