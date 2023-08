China repeats call for Philippines to remove grounded warship

A Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Malapascua, left, patrols near the grounded navy ship BRP Sierra Madre where Philippine marines are stationed to assert Manila's territorial claims at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. A crumbling World War II-vintage Philippine navy vessel stranded on a submerged reef in the South China Sea has long been a flashpoint between Manila and Beijing in their territorial dispute over the waters. (Photo: AFP)

MANILA - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday repeated its call for the Philippines to tow away a grounded warship in a disputed shoal, after Manila told Beijing it would not abandon the area.

The dispute over the Second Thomas Shoal in South China Sea comes after Manila accused China's coast guard of "excessive and offensive actions" against Philippines vessels. "China once again urges the Philippine side to immediately remove the warship from Second Thomas Shoal and restore it to its unoccupied state," China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

China has communicated to the Philippines on the Second Thomas Shoal issue "many times" through diplomatic channels, but its goodwill and sincerity have been "ignored", it added. China was willing to handle maritime issues talks and consultations, the foreign ministry said.

Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the Philippines' National Security Council, repeated comments he made on Monday, saying, "The Philippines will never abandon our post in Ayungin Shoal". "We urge China not to escalate matters by water cannons or military-grade lasers, which places Philippines lives at risk, but by sincere negotiations and other diplomatic means," he added.

Tensions have soared between the two countries over the South China Sea under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with Manila pivoting back to the United States, which supports Manila in its maritime disputes with China. China's coast guard said on Monday the country had told Manila not to send ships to the shoal and not to send "construction materials used for large-scale repair and reinforcement" to the grounded warship.

The foreign ministry said the same day it stopped a Philippines vessel headed to the shoal in "accordance with the law", condemning the Philippines for violating China's sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, which overlaps with the waters of Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines.