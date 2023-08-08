Myanmar solution needs ‘political will’, says Indonesian president

Joko Widodo reaffirms that Asean must take the lead to implement existing peace plan

Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at a crisis meeting held by Asean in April 2021, when members including Myanmar agreed on a five-point peace plan for the country. (AFP File Photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo says a resolution to the Myanmar crisis that has dragged into its third year needs “political will” from all sides of the conflict, as divided Southeast Asian nations step up diplomatic efforts.

The country has been ravaged by violence in the two years since civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was deposed in a coup and hit with 19 criminal cases ranging from corruption to breaching Covid-19 rules.

“We are aware the situation in Myanmar is still full of challenges. We must also realise this situation can only be resolved if there is political will from all parties,” he said at anevent to mark the 56th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The Indonesian leader told foreign dignitaries that the 10-member bloc, which includes Myanmar, must continue to work together to find a breakthrough to the crisis.

“Asean, as a big ship, must move forward. This big ship must continue to sail,” he said.

“This big ship cannot sink because this is our responsibility to hundreds of millions of people inside.”

Indonesia is this year’s chair of the Asean bloc and will host a leaders’ summit in September. Jakarta has engaged in what it calls “quiet diplomacy” with the Myanmar junta in a bid to bring it back to the negotiating table.

Widodo said the bloc’s efforts to solve the crisis would continue along the lines of a five-point deal agreed with Myanmar’s junta two years ago.

But the junta has largely ignored that agreement, which aims to end violence and resume talks between the military and the anti-coup movement.

Asean has been divided over how to engage with junta since the 2021 coup and has barred it from high-level summits over a lack of action on the five-point agreement.

Thailand has taken a separate track to Asean efforts, hosting “informal talks” with the junta’s foreign minister.

Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai also said last month that he met with deposed democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and that she was in good health. She called for all sides in the conflict to “engage in dialogue”, Mr Don quoted her as saying.

The junta has since granted the 78-year-old a partial pardon, reducing her 33-year sentence by six years. She is currently appealing all of her convictions and sentences before the Supreme Court.