Miss Universe Indonesia hopefuls allege sex harassment

JAKARTA: Six contestants in the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant have accused organisers of sexual harassment after they alleged they were subjected to topless “body checks”, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the contestants had filed a complaint that would be investigated.

The participants in the pageant, held in Jakarta from July 29 to Aug 3, said the organisers asked five of them to strip to their underwear for physical examinations in a room with more than 20 people, including men.

The five contestants were then photographed topless, said their lawyer, Mellisa Anggraeni, adding there was no need for such checks. Six contestants had filed complaints, she added.

One of the complainants told a press conference, broadcast by Kompas TV, that she had been asked to pose inappropriately, including by opening her legs.

“I felt like I was being peeked on, I was very confused and uncomfortable,” said the unidentified woman. The broadcaster blurred her face.

Reuters tried to contact the company that runs the Miss Universe Indonesia pageant, PT Capella Swastika Karya, and the company’s founder, Poppy Capella, through their social media accounts but they did not respond.

Thai celebrity media tycoon and transgender rights advocate Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million last year.

The Miss Universe Organization did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Religious groups in Indonesia, the world’ most populous Muslim country, have in the past objected to beauty pageants.

The contest in Jakarta was held to select Indonesia’s entry for the 2023 competition that will be held in El Salvador in November. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States won the 2022 event.

The contest run by the Miss Universe Organization, which was co-owned by Donald Trump between 1996 and 2002, has been running since 1952.