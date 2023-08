Family matters in new Cambodian government

Cabinet stuffed with relatives of Hun Sen and his inner circle

Cambodian Prime Minister-designate Hun Manet (centre) and incoming cabinet members pose for a group photo at the headquarters of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) in Phnom Penh on Thursday. (Photo by Kok KY/Cambodia’s Government Cabinet/AFP)

PHNOM PENH: Outgoing Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Thursday unveiled the country’s new government, headed by his eldest son and including his youngest son and his nephew in senior roles.

The sons of the interior and defence ministers will also take over their fathers’ posts, according to a draft list of cabinet members seen by AFP.

Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all but five of 125 seats in the lower house in July polls that were widely decried as a sham after the main opposition party was barred from running.

Days after the landslide victory, Hun Sen — one of the world’s longest-serving leaders — announced he was stepping down as prime minister and handing power to his eldest son Hun Manet after nearly four decades of iron-fisted rule.

King Norodom Sihamoni on Monday formally appointed four-star general Hun Manet, 45, as the country’s new leader, sealing the dynastic power transfer.

Hun Sen posted pictures to his Telegram channel of a meeting on Thursday of outgoing and new government ministers, including one showing Hun Manet flanked by 30 incoming cabinet members.

Hun Manet later reposted the group photos, telling his followers that the most important factor for the CPP’s continued electoral dominance was the “solidarity and internal unity of the party”.

Hun Sen’s youngest son, Hun Many, will be the minister of civil service. The outgoing PM’s nephew, Neth Savoeun, currently the national police chief, will be a deputy prime minister.

Former Khmer Rouge cadre Hun Sen, who has ruled since 1985, has rejected international condemnation that last month’s polls were unfair, saying the handover was done to avoid “bloodshed” should he die in office.

Rights groups accuse him of using the legal system to crush any opposition to his rule, jailing scores of activists.

After stepping down, Hun Sen will become president of the Senate early next year and acting head of state when the king is overseas.

He has said he will continue serving in other positions until at least 2033, when he will be 81 years old.