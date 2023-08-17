10 killed as small plane crashes on Malaysian highway

Beechcraft was flying from Langkawi to Kuala Lumpur when accident occurred

Smoke rises from the scene of a plane crash in Elmina in Selangor state of Malaysia on Thursday afternoon in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Photo: Qamahl Ariff b Samsudin/via Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR: A light plane crashed onto a highway in central Selangor state of Malaysia on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said.

“For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists — one in a car and one on a motocycle — also perished together with the eight on board the plane,” Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.

Johari Harun, a state assemblyman in central Pahang state in charge of housing and the environment, was among the plane passengers killed, police said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said in a statement that six passengers and two flight crew were on board the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) when it crashed, although it did not confirm any casualties.

The plane took off from the northern resort island of Langkawi and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, west of Kuala Lumpur, said CAAM chief executive chief Norazman Mahmud.

“No mayday call was made,” he said.

Multiple reports and videos on social media seemed to indicate that the aircraft crashed into and killed a motorcyclist, with the burning wreckage seen strewn across a major expressway.

The CAAM said that a rescue coordination centre has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue operations.