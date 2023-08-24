Myanmar extradites online scam suspects to China

Action follows pressure from Beijing to 'root out' criminal activity

Two Thai cellular towers are seen facing a development across the Moei River in Myanmar, south of Myawaddy and Mae Sot. It is believed the complex consists mainly of dormitories whose residents include suspected scammers.

Authorities in Myanmar have handed over two men suspected of involvement in online scams targeting Chinese citizens to Beijing authorities, state media reported Thursday.

Criminal syndicates are accused of kidnapping or luring citizens of China and other countries to lawless enclaves along Myanmar’s northern and eastern borders and forcing them to work as online scammer

The scammers typically target their compatriots and groom them for weeks before cajoling them into ploughing money into fake investment platforms and other ruses.

The two suspects were handed to Chinese authorities at Yangon International Airport on Wednesday, according to a statement in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar.

One of the men was a “pivotal figure in the realm of telecom fraud,” the statement added, without giving details.

In June, six other suspects implicated in online scam cases were extradited from Myanmar to China, according to the newspaper.

The latest arrests come after China in July told Myanmar’s junta to “root out” scam centres in its lawless borderlands targeting Chinese citizens.

The scams anger Beijing — a major ally and arms supplier for the internationally isolated junta.

Victims have reported travelling to Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos on false promises of romance or high-paying jobs, then being detained and forced to work swindling their compatriots online.

Authorities from China, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos had carried out a “special operation” targeting online scammers, the Global New Light of Myanmar said, without specifying if it had led to the recent arrests.

In June, Thailand cut electricity supplies to Shwe Kokko, a Myanmar border town opposite Mae Sot in Tak province that is home to a billion-dollar development analysts say is a front for illegal gambling and online scam operations.