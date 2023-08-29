Pakistani ex-PM’s graft conviction suspended

Case one of many against Imran Khan, who could still be barred from running in elections

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protest against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Karachi on Aug 27. (Photo: AFP)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the recent conviction on corruption charges of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said, though it was unclear whether this would lead to his release from jail.

Khan was imprisoned on Aug 5 after being sentenced to three years in jail for unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. As a result of the conviction, and with a national election expected in the coming months, the Election Commission also barred Khan from contesting elections for five years.

Khan had filed an appeal against the conviction.

“Our application has been accepted, and the sentence has been suspended,” Panjutha said on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Khan was granted bail, but his lawyers feared the 70-year-old would be rearrested in relation to one of the more than 200 cases levelled against him since he left office in April 2022.

“We have filed a separate application requesting the court pass an order barring the authorities from arresting him in any other case,” Gohar Khan, one of the lawyers, told AFP.

“If authorities arrest him in any other case, it will be against his legal rights.”

It is not immediately clear how the ban on his contesting elections will be affected.

A court on Monday quashed a sedition case against Khan.

The sedition case was registered in the southwestern city of Quetta in March, the capital of Balochistan province, based on an allegation that one of Khan’s speeches was seditious.

The Balochistan High Court said prosecutors had failed to obtain the required consent from the federal or provincial government to lodge charges.

The charges are “without lawful authority and are of no legal effect”, the court ruled, throwing out the case.

Khan lost power after falling out with Pakistan’s influential military, and his attempts to rally popular support have stirred political turmoil in a country already struggling through one of its worst economic crises.

A general election was expected in November, though it is likely to be delayed until at least early next year.

Aside from the graft case, Khan is also facing charges ranging from terrorism and encouraging assaults on state institutions — after his supporters attacked military and government installations in May — as well as abetment to murder following the slaying of a Supreme Court lawyer in June.