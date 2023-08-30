Pyongyang launches suspected ballistic missile

A Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea in an image released by the Pyongyang-controlled Korean Central News Agency on July 13. (Photo: KCNA via Reuters)

SEOUL: North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile, the Japanese defence ministry and South Korean military said late Wednesday, hours after the United States separately deployed B-1B bombers for allied air drills.

The missile was fired towards the Sea of Japan and had already begun to fall, the Japanese coast guard said.

The launch came as South Korea and the United States prepare to wrap up 11 days of combined military drills, which Pyongyang has denounced.

The B-1B bombers conducted separate air drills with warplanes from South Korea and Japan earlier on Wednesday.

North Korea’s ballistic missiles are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions that have imposed strict sanctions on the nuclear-armed country.