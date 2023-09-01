Attack on Taiwan will bring "resolute reaction" - US

Taiwanese flags are seen at the Ministry of National Defence of Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, on Dec 26, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

United States Congressman Rob Wittman said Friday any unprovoked attack on Taiwan will result in a "resolute reaction" from the United States, as he and other American lawmakers met with the island's leader Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei.

The vice chairman of the House Armed Services Committee stressed the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific by forging a foundation of strength between friends and partners. "We know strength is the best deterrent to anyone that may think there's an opportunity to act badly in this region," he said.

Wittman did not point the finger at China, but Beijing has been stepping up military pressure against Taiwan since Tsai, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, was elected as the island's leader in 2016.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President William Lai and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk attend a Fourth of July reception at the AIT in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 6, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Tsai thanked Wittman and his delegation for demonstrating congressional support for Taiwan and helping formulate a security blueprint to assist US allies in defending democracy and freedom.

"With the current expansion of authoritarianism, it is more important than ever for democracies to work together in solidarity. We look forward to coordinating with the United States and a growing number of democratic partners to jointly defend regional stability and prosperity." Tsai said.

Beijing views self-ruled democratic Taiwan as a renegade province and in recent years has frequently sent its military aircraft and vessels near the island.