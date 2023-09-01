India reports hottest, driest August on record

Australia says winter that just ended was the warmest ever

A man is silhouetted against the sun while cooling off on a hot summer day in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

India has reported its hottest and driest August since national records began more than a century ago, the latest in a string of records broken worldwide as climate change intensifies.

August falls in the middle of India’s annual monsoon, a season that usually brings up to 80% of the country’s yearly rainfall.

Heavy downpours brought deadly floods to parts of India’s north during the month, but on the whole, rains were much more subdued, resulting in record heat.

“Average mean and maximum temperatures in August 2023 were the record highest since 1901,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The large rainfall deficiency and weak monsoon condition is the main reason.”

IMD data showed August average rainfall of 161.7 millimetres this year, 30.1mm lower than the previous August record in 2005.

With millions of farmers dependent on monsoons for their crops, summer rains are vital for India’s food security and the livelihood of its rural workforce.

The monsoon occurs when summer heat warms the landmass of the subcontinent, causing the air to rise and sucking in cooler Indian Ocean winds, which then produce enormous volumes of rain.

But it also brings destruction every year in the form of landslides and floods. Melting glaciers add to the volume of water while unregulated construction in flood-prone areas exacerbates the damage.

Despite the record-low rainfall, at least 65 people were killed in August by flood waters and landslides triggered by heavy downpours around India’s Himalayas.

India’s weather department has declared a heatwave almost every year in the last decade, with temperatures sometimes touching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

Worldwide, temperature records have tumbled in recent years, as climate change makes meteorological conditions more volatile.

July 2023, marked by heatwaves and fires around the world, was the hottest month ever registered on Earth, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s climate observatory.

Record falls Down Under

In a related development, Australian meteorologists said the country’s winter was the warmest on record.

Simon Grainger, a senior climatologist for the Bureau of Meteorology, told AFP that the average winter temperature across Australia was 16.75C from June to August — winter in the Antipodean region.

That is a hair above the previous record of 16.68C set in 1996.

Australian weather records date back to 1910.

La Nina conditions have caused warm winters and cooler and wetter summer conditions across much of Australia in recent years.

According to Bureau of Meteorology data, the winter that ended on Thursday featured the second-highest maximum temperatures on record and some of the highest minimum temperatures too.

Australian researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.

After several wet years, experts are expecting the coming summer to bring the most intense bushfire season since 2019-20.

During that “Black Summer”, bushfires raged across Australia’s eastern seaboard, razing swathes of forest, killing millions of animals, and blanketing cities in noxious smoke.

Earlier this year, Australia also saw the strongest winds the country has ever recorded, as a severe tropical cyclone lashed the country’s northwest.

Wind speeds of 289 kilometres per hour were recorded.