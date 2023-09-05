Asean to discuss Myanmar crisis, South China Sea disputes

Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, and Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, prepare to leave the stage after the family photo session of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

JAKARTA - Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) met in Indonesia's capital on Tuesday, with the prolonged political crisis in Myanmar and disputes in the South China Sea expected to be on the agenda.

The Asean summit comes as the grouping is seeking to maintain its role in the region amid intensifying rivalry between China and the United States. The US is sending Vice President Kamala Harris in lieu of President Joe Biden to a series of Asean-sponsored summits with partner nations to be held Wednesday and Thursday.

At the Tuesday summit, the Asean leaders are expected to review the implementation of a five-point consensus, reached between Myanmar and the other countries in the 10-member grouping in April 2021, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict between Myanmar's ruling junta and its opponents calling for democracy.

Myanmar is not taking part in the summits as Indonesia, the host country and chair of the group this year, has maintained Asean's position of only allowing the junta to send a nonpolitical representative.

While the bloc has been slow in its efforts regarding Myanmar, the country's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and then Thai Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai held a meeting at a prison in Naypyitaw on July 9, the first confirmed contact between Suu Kyi and a high-ranking foreign government official since the February 2021 coup.

The move was questioned by some of the member countries as the Thai foreign minister did not coordinate in advance with Indonesia. But the group's foreign ministers later said a number of the member states viewed the meeting with Suu Kyi favourably.

This combination of file pictures created on July 12, 2023, shows Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, left, during a press conference at the 52nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok on August 1, 2019, and Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the National League for Democracy (NLD) party's Central Committee meeting in Yangon on June 20, 2015. (File photos)

The Asean leaders are also expected to discuss territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

The grouping and China have been drafting a code of conduct to prevent confrontations in the region, given Asean members Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have overlapping territorial claims with China and Taiwan.

Tensions between China and the Asean members have increased since the recent release by Beijing of a map laying claim to Malaysian and other maritime areas in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia said it had filed a diplomatic protest over the map. The Philippines also lodged a protest, saying a line drawn on the map showing nearly all of the South China Sea as part of China, had been invalidated by a 2016 ruling by a Netherlands-based international tribunal.

The Asean leaders will voice concern over China's activities in the waters, including land reclamation, according to a draft of a statement to be issued following the Asean-China summit slated for Wednesday.

In November last year, the Asean leaders and Biden met in Cambodia, where they elevated their ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership," underscoring Washington's deeper commitment to the region amid China's growing clout.

But Biden is skipping the Asean-related summits, while he will attend the summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in India this weekend and visit Vietnam.

Asean groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.