Japan ex-lawmaker arrested over suspected bribery

Photo shows Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto attending a House of Representatives plenary session in Tokyo in June 2023. (Photo: Kyodo)

KYODO - Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen (US$410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.

Akimoto allegedly received the money in return for raising questions in parliament at the request of the Tokyo-based firm, which was bidding for offshore wind power projects in Aomori Prefecture and other locations.

During a lower house session in February 2019, Akimoto said he hoped no excessive or unnecessary restrictions would be placed on wind power facilities developed in the sea off Aomori.

Known as an advocate of renewable energy, Akimoto left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and resigned as parliamentary vice foreign minister after the allegations surfaced.