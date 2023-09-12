Malaysian ex-PM’s tampering acquittal upheld

But Najib Razak remains in jail on other convictions related to looting of state fund

Najib Razak, then prime minister of Malaysia, and his wife Rosmah Mansor wave to supporters as they arrive at a nomination centre to file election documents in April 2018. (AFP File Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian court has upheld the acquittal of jailed former prime minister Najib Razak of audit tampering in connection with corruption at the state wealth fund 1MDB.

The acquittal on Tuesday does not affect Najib’s current jail sentence and he faces dozens more charges that could lengthen that term.

Najib is serving a 12-year prison term on other graft charges related to the financial scandal.

The plundering of the fund led to investigations around the world, including in the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, into the use of their financial systems to launder money.

But Malaysia’s Court of Appeal struck down the appeal by state prosecutors against the acquittal of the audit tampering charge after prosecutors did not submit documents in time, Najib’s lawyer Mohamed Shafee Abdullah told AFP.

“In this case, the prosecution evidently found no grounds for appeal, resulting in no petition being filed,” he said in a statement.

Najib, the 70-year-old leader of Malaysia for nine years until 2018, was acquitted in March after a Kuala Lumpur High Court judge ruled prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence that he had tampered with an audit report on 1MDB.

That charge focussed on allegations that Najib ordered a report by the government’s official audit body on the wealth fund to be altered in February 2016.

Najib’s co-accused, former 1MDB chief Arul Kanda Kandasamy, was also acquitted.

Najib’s wife Rosmah Mansor, whose extravagance drew unfavourable comparisons to Imelda Marcos, was also found guilty of graft in 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She remains on bail pending an appeal.