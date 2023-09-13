Fire kills many in nine-storey building in Vietnam

Firefighters try to put out a fire and rescue people at an apartment block in Hanoi on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

HANOI - Many people were feared dead and several injured in a fire at a nine-storey apartment block in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi, the official news agency said on Wednesday, while authorities have yet to confirm the number of deaths.

The fire broke out in the middle of the night in the building with 150 residents, the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said, but had been contained by 2am (1900 GMT).

"Authorities have rescued about 70 people, rushing to hospital 54 people, including dozens of dead," the VNA said.

"This is a very serious fire," the statement said.

The blaze was out on Wednesday morning, although workers continued searching for survivors.

Rescuers struggled to access the building, in a highly residential area of southwest Hanoi, located down a narrow alley.

"We could not help them much," a woman, who gave only one name Hoa and lives near the block, told AFP at the site.

"The apartment is so closed with no escape route, impossible for the victims to get out."

People watch a fire at an apartment building in Hanoi on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Television images showed firefighters equipped with hoses and ladders at the scene by night, while a column of thick, dark smoke billowed from the building during the day.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, the agency said.

It comes a year after a blaze in a three-storey karaoke bar in commercial centre Ho Chi Minh City killed 32 people.

As many as 17 people were also injured in that fire, with the owner arrested on charges related to breaching fire prevention regulations.

Vietnam has experienced several deadly fires in recent years, frequently at entertainment venues like popular karaoke bars.