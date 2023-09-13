Luxury cruise ship runs aground off Greenland

The Ocean Explorer, a luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people who paid as much as $33,000 each, got stuck at low tide off Alpefjord, Greenland. (Photo: Danish Air Force/Arctic Command via Reuters)

A luxury cruise ship carrying more than 200 people — primarily Australians — is stuck in remote northeastern Greenland after two failed attempts to free it from the muddy seabed.

The Ocean Explorer became stuck at about noon on Monday in the Alpefjord, roughly 1,400 kilometres northeast of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. The closest vessel available to help with rescue efforts is only expected to reach the scene on Friday.

Troops from the elite Sirius unit of the Danish Arctic Special Forces, which patrols the vast area by dog sled, have now visited the ship and confirmed that all passengers are safe, the Danish Joint Arctic Command said on Wednesday. In neighbouring Iceland, the coast guard is on standby with a vessel if needed, local authorities said.

Two people on board the ship have tested positive for Covid-19 and have isolated, the Sydney Morning Herald reported, citing passengers at the ship. No one is in a serious condition, the people told the newspaper. The Joint Arctic Command did not comment on the report.

The ship has at least twice tried to use high tide to float clear, but the mud — a mix of sediment, sand and silt left by a nearby glacier — is creating a strong suction that is holding it in place. A nearby fishing ship may attempt to help the cruise ship at the next tide, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The Joint Arctic Command has also told another cruise ship in the vicinity of the Ocean Explorer to stay in the area in case the situation escalates. A Danish naval ship already at sea off the coast of southwest Greenland has been diverted and should reach the area by Friday morning.

“The crew and passengers are in a difficult situation, but given the circumstances, the atmosphere on the ship is good and everyone on board is doing well,” the Joint Arctic Command said in its statement, citing reports from the Sirius troops. The patrol will stay on land in the area so they can reach the ship within 90 minutes.

The passengers and crew on board number 206, according to the command, and local media in Greenland have reported that about 170 are paying passengers, with rest making up the crew.

The ship is stuck off the world’s largest national park, covering 972,000 square kilometres. It’s a protected area with animals including polar bears, musk oxen and walrus. There are no human inhabitants except for workers at weather stations and the small unit of the Arctic Special Forces.

Greenland has extensive home rule but is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“All passengers, the expedition team and crew onboard are safe and well,” Aurora Expeditions, the ship’s Sydney-based operator, said in a statement. “Importantly, there is no immediate danger to themselves, the vessel, or the surrounding environment.”

Aurora Expeditions specialises in polar trips, including a 30-day cruise costing more than $33,000 per person for viewing wildlife, including polar bears, beluga whales and walruses, according to the its website.

Greenland, like many Arctic countries, is becoming increasingly concerned about the logistics of mounting expensive rescue operations in remote areas.

The number of cruise ships around the world’s largest island has jumped 50% in the past year to 600, Brian Jensen of the Joint Arctic Command said by phone. Last year, the Joint Arctic Command did one medical evacuation and so far this year it has done five, he said.