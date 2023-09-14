North Korea, Russia reaches "satisfactory agreement"

This picture taken on Wednesday and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, centre, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, visiting the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region. (Photo: AFP)

KYODO - North Korea said Thursday its leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached "a satisfactory agreement and consensus of views" when they discussed important issues the previous day at a space launch centre in the Russian Far East.

Kim and Putin talked about "immediate cooperation matters arising in defending the sovereignty" and vowed to further strengthen bilateral "strategic and tactical cooperation," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said without elaborating. Their agreement was believed to cover mutual military support.

At the end of a reception hosted by the Russian president on Wednesday to welcome Kim, the North Korean leader invited Putin to visit his country at a convenient time. Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure, KCNA said.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday a visit to Pyongyang by Putin is not yet planned, according to Russia's Tass news agency.

This picture taken on Wednesday and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's President Vladimir Putin toasting at a banquet after their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur region. (Photo: AFP)

The two leaders discussed extending strong support to and solidarity with each other "on the common front to frustrate the imperialists' military threat and provocation, high-handed and arbitrary practices to plunder independence, progress and peaceful life of humankind," KCNA said.

Kim and Putin met for the first time in over four years at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch centre amid concern that North Korea could provide ammunition to Russia, which is struggling to replenish its rapidly depleting stockpiles as its war in Ukraine drags on.

Pyongyang wants Russia to provide it with advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology, The New York Times reported on Sept 4, citing United States and allied officials.

KCNA said Kim left for his next destination after the reception. He is expected to visit the Russian cities of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Khabarovsk region, and Vladivostok, according to Tass.

Kim is expected to visit a factory that manufactures Sukhoi fighters and other aircraft in Komsomolsk-on-Amur as well as the Russian military's Pacific fleet in Vladivostok.