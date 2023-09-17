N. Korea's Kim, Russian defence chief discuss deeper ties

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, as he visits Vladivostok, Russia, on Saturday in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on Sunday. (KCNA via REUTERS)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed "practical issues" related to the deepening of military cooperation with Russia when meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Vladivostok, North Korean state media reported Sunday.

The remarks came after Shoigu hosted a luncheon to welcome Kim, who visited a Russian Pacific fleet frigate in the country's Far East on Saturday. Kim is in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

Kim and Shoigu exchanged "constructive opinions on the practical issues arising in further strengthening the strategic and tactical coordination, cooperation and mutual exchange between the armed forces" of their countries, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim's visit comes at a time when the two countries have what KCNA described as "a fresh heyday of friendship and solidarity and cooperation."

When Kim and Putin met last week at a space launch centre, KCNA reported the two leaders talked about "immediate cooperation matters arising in defending the sovereignty" and vowed to further strengthen bilateral "strategic and tactical cooperation".

Their meeting came amid international concern that North Korea could provide ammunition to Russia, which is struggling to replenish its rapidly depleting stockpiles as its war in Ukraine drags on.

North Korea continues to foster close ties with Russia, with Kim meeting Shoigu when he visited North Korea in July at the time of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

The North Korean state-run media outlet reported during Shiogu's visit that Kim showed him around an arms exhibition that featured weaponry including intercontinental ballistic missiles.