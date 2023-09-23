Pope says migrants ‘do not invade’ Europe

Francis calls migration a ‘reality of our times’ and warns Mediterranean must not become a ‘sea of death’

Speaking before an audience that included French President Emmanuel Macron, Pope Francis called for "wise foresight" on the part of Europe in dealing with the reality of migration. (Photo: AFP)

MARSEILLE, France - Pope Francis on Saturday hammered home his message that European governments must do more to care for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, saying "those who risk their lives at sea do not invade, they look for welcome".

Closing a meeting of bishops and young people from around the Mediterranean in French port city Marseille, he added that migration is “a reality of our times, a process that involves three continents around the Mediterranean and that must be governed with wise foresight, including a European response”.

The pope’s remarks — given in front of President Emmanuel Macron, whose government plans tougher measures to control migration — follow his insistence on arrival in France Friday that “people who are at risk of drowning when abandoned on the waves must be rescued”.

“There is a cry of pain that resonates most of all, and it is turning the Mediterranean, the ‘mare nostrum’, from the cradle of civilisation into the ‘mare mortuum’, the graveyard of dignity: it is the stifled cry of migrant brothers and sisters,” he said, using Latin terms meaning “our sea” and “sea of death”.

He called for “an ample number of legal and regular entrances” of migrants, with emphasis on accepting those fleeing war, hunger and poverty, rather than on “preservation of one’s own wellbeing”.

According to UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, about 178,500 migrants have come to Europe via the Mediterranean this year, while about 2,500 died or went missing.

Governments in several European countries, including Italy, Hungary, and Poland, are led by outspoken opponents of immigration.

Francis called on people to “hear the cries of pain” rising from North Africa and the Middle East.

“How greatly we need this at the present juncture, when antiquated and belligerent nationalisms want to make the dream of the community of nations fade!” he said. He did not name any countries.

While Francis has said often that migrants should be shared among the 27 EU countries, his overall openness towards migrants, including once calling their exclusion “scandalous, disgusting and sinful”, has irritated conservative politicians.

His 27-hour trip has been dominated by migration issues. On Friday, he said migrants who risk drowning at sea “must be rescued” because doing so was “a duty of humanity” and that those who impede rescues commit “a gesture of hate”.

The way Europe addresses large numbers of arrivals from the Middle East and North Africa has shot up the political agenda since last week, when thousands of people landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa over just a few days.

The pope also appeared to weigh in on French domestic politics, targeting two of Macron’s projects in assisted dying and inscribing the right to abortion in the constitution.

Old people risk being “pushed aside, under the false pretences of a supposedly dignified and ‘sweet’ death that is more ‘salty’ than the waters of the sea,” Francis warned.

He also spoke of “unborn children, rejected in the name of a false right to progress, which is instead a retreat into the selfish needs of the individual”.