North Korea to expel border-jumping US soldier

No other details given on fate of private who dashed away from DMZ tour group in July

Travis King, 23, was about to be flown to Texas and expelled from the military when he staged his escape into North Korea. (Photo: Handout via Reuters)

SEOUL - North Korea will expel Travis King, a US Army soldier who bolted across the border from South Korea in July, its state media reported on Wednesday.

“The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the US Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK,” the official Korean Central News Agency said, referring to the country by its formal name.

KCNA issued a 120-word dispatch that did not give any details about the return of Pvt Second Class King.

“Travis King confessed that he illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army and was disillusioned about the unequal US society,” it said.

King, 23, a cavalry scout from Wisconsin, has been in the Army since January 2021. He had been jailed for nearly two months in South Korea for assault and was set to fly to Texas, where he faced expulsion from the military.

But instead he left the airport and joined a tour to the Joint Security Area in the Panmunjom truce village, where he ran across the border and was later whisked away in a van surrounded by North Korean military personnel.