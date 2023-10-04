Hong Kong teen held in knife attack at government HQ

Police officers investigate an attack at a guard post near the Tim Mei Avenue footbridge in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Yik Yeung-man)

Hong Kong police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of attacking two security guards with a knife at the city's government headquarters.

The force said the alleged attack occurred at around 10.21am on Wednesday at a guard post near the Tim Mei Avenue footbridge connecting Tamar in Admiralty to Citic Tower.

A police spokesman said a preliminary investigation showed the 17-year-old boy allegedly attacked two male security guards with a fruit knife.

He said the suspect was eventually subdued by the two guards, who were security personnel at the government headquarters, before officers arrived.

One of the guards sustained an arm injury, while the other man suffered leg sprains, according to the spokesman.

The two men were taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam for treatment.

The suspect was uninjured and he was being held for questioning, according to the spokesman.

The spokesman said officers were investigating what had triggered the alleged attack. Detectives from the Central criminal investigation unit are handling the case.