China 'drove away' Philippine navy ship in disputed sea

A Philippine supply boat sails near a Chinese Coast Guard ship during a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea, on Oct 4, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

MANILA - China's coast guard on Tuesday said it drove away a Philippine Navy vessel when it entered an area near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, a claim that Manila denied.

The development marks the latest spat between the Philippines and China around the shoal, which last month was again at the centre of a long-running maritime feud between the two Asian neighbours.

China's coast guard, in a WeChat statement, said it took measures to expel a Philippine Navy ship after giving a verbal warning. Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner Jr called the report a “propaganda,” adding Manila will not allow China to drive away any Philippine vessel that is within the Southeast Asian nation’s exclusive economic zone.

Last month, tensions rose between Manila and Beijing after the Philippine coast guard said it removed the anchor of a 300-metre (328 yards) floating barrier installed by China that prevented Filipino fishermen from entering the shoal. Beijing has said it took out the structure by itself as it maintained sovereignty in the area.

China and the Philippines both claim Scarborough Shoal, a chain of reefs and rocks which Beijing has effectively controlled since 2012 after a weekslong standoff between vessels of the two nations. Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also claim parts of the South China Sea.

China coast guard’s move on Tuesday followed a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry urging the Philippines to stop making "provocations" in the South China Sea as it vowed to do "what is necessary to firmly safeguard" its rights and interests in the contested waters.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in a statement late Monday, said Manila has taken a series of steps at Ren'ai Jiao — Beijing’s name for Second Thomas Shoal — that "seriously violate China’s territorial sovereignty."

“The Philippines has no legal basis at all to claim sovereignty over Ren'ai Jiao on the grounds of its comparative proximity to Philippine territory,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Despite a 2016 international arbitral tribunal ruling that invalidated its expansive claims, China has been building up several unoccupied land features in the South China Sea, a key route for around US$3 trillion worth of traded goods.

The Philippines said last week it successfully delivered fresh supplies to a World War II-era ship grounded at the shoal, which serves as its military outpost, despite Chinese vessels’ attempts to "block, harass and interfere."