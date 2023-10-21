Aid starts trickling into Gaza

Egyptian volunteers celebrate with a Palestinian flag next to trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egyptian NGOs driving into Gaza via the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

CAIRO - Trucks with humanitarian aid that has been stranded in Egypt entered the Rafah border crossing with the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday after days of diplomatic wrangling over conditions for delivering the relief.

Television images showed trucks moving into the border crossing area from the Egyptian side. Rafah is the main route in and out of the Gaza Strip that is not controlled by Israel, and the focus of efforts to deliver aid to Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

Israel imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a deadly attack on Israeli soil by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct 7.

Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, said a relief aid convoy of 20 trucks would enter on Saturday, carrying medicine, medical supplies and a limited amount of food and canned goods.

However, the Hamas media office said the expected truckloads of aid “will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza”.

Four trucks carrying health supplies have started to move towards the Rafah border crossing, on their way to Gaza, the World Health Organization said in a statement on Saturday.

The organisation also said it was working with the Egyptian and Palestine Red Crescent societies to ensure the safe passage of the critical supplies.

The United Nations has warned of “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, where food has been running out and supplies of fuel needed to keep hospital back-up generators running have reached dangerously low levels.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited the border on Friday in a push to get the aid in, saying a mechanism for inspection of the aid demanded by Israel was still being worked out.

Many of Gaza’s residents have crammed into the south of the territory to avoid air strikes in the north.

The arrival of aid comes as Middle Eastern, European and Chinese officials prepare to gather in Cairo for a crisis summit. They may reiterate calls for a de-escalation as Israel continues its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory and prepares for a ground assault.

Egypt has emerged as a key player as world powers seek to ensure Gaza gets supplies of water, food and power.

The opening of Rafah, the only non-Israeli border crossing to Gaza, has been complicated by the need for Egypt, Israel and Hamas to all agree for it to happen. Egypt and Israel have blamed each other and Hamas for Rafah staying shut until now.

It’s unclear how long the crossing will be open and whether foreigners will be allowed out. The US embassy in Israel said American citizens may get a chance to leave on Saturday. Still, it warned the situation was fluid and chaotic.

“If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” the embassy said.

“We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and US citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing.”