Philippines, China trade blame over mid-ocean collisions

FILE PHOTO: A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea, March 29, 2014. (Reuters)

The Philippines said two of its vessels collided with Chinese boats during a mission to deliver supplies to a South China Sea outpost.

A China Coast Guard vessel collided with a Philippines-contracted resupply boat at about 6.04 am Sunday approximately 13.5 nautical miles (about 25 kilometres) east-northeast of the outpost, the Philippine task force for the disputed sea said in a statement.

China’s “provocative, irresponsible and illegal action” imperilled the safety of the Filipino crew, the task force said.

On the same mission Sunday, a Chinese maritime militia boat collided with a Philippine coast guard ship, according to the statement.

The Chinese government said the Philippines was entirely to blame. China's coast guard said on Sunday it "lawfully" blocked Philippine vessels transporting "illegal construction materials" to a warship at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

State broadcaster CCTV, citing the Chinese foreign ministry, said "The Philippine Coast Guard vessel 4409 deliberately stirred up trouble and reversed in a premeditated manner," according to AFP. "The malicious collision heated up the situation.

"A Chinese Coast Guard vessel intercepted the trespassing Philippine vessel in accordance with law despite repeated warnings," causing "a a "slight collision" between the boats, the Chinese government mouthpiece reported.

"At 813 am, the Philippine Coast Guard vessel 4409 deliberately stirred up trouble and reversed in a premeditated manner," the CCTV report said.

"The Philippines' actions are a serious violation of the international maritime rules."

Manila and Beijing are locked in a maritime dispute in the South China Sea. The Philippines has reported several incidents of China blocking resupply missions to a World War II-era ship in Second Thomas Shoal that has served as its outpost in the disputed sea.