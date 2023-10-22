Philippines says 2 of its boats collided with Chinese vessels

The Philippines said two of its vessels collided with Chinese boats during a mission to deliver supplies to a South China Sea outpost.
A China Coast Guard vessel collided with a Philippines-contracted resupply boat at about 6.04 am Sunday approximately 13.5 nautical miles (about 25 kilometres) east-northeast of the outpost, the Philippine task force for the disputed sea said in a statement.
China’s “provocative, irresponsible and illegal action” imperilled the safety of the Filipino crew, the task force said.
On the same mission Sunday, a Chinese maritime militia boat collided with a Philippine coast guard ship, according to the statement.
China's coast guard said on Sunday it "lawfully" blocked Philippine vessels transporting "illegal construction materials" to a warship at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
Manila and Beijing are locked in a maritime dispute in the South China Sea. The Philippines has reported several incidents of China blocking resupply missions to a World War II-era ship in Second Thomas Shoal that has served as its outpost in the disputed sea.