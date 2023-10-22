Philippines says 2 of its boats collided with Chinese vessels

FILE PHOTO: A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea, March 29, 2014. (Reuters)

The Philippines said two of its vessels collided with Chinese boats during a mission to deliver supplies to a South China Sea outpost.

A China Coast Guard vessel collided with a Philippines-contracted resupply boat at about 6.04 am Sunday approximately 13.5 nautical miles (about 25 kilometres) east-northeast of the outpost, the Philippine task force for the disputed sea said in a statement.

China’s “provocative, irresponsible and illegal action” imperilled the safety of the Filipino crew, the task force said.

On the same mission Sunday, a Chinese maritime militia boat collided with a Philippine coast guard ship, according to the statement.

China's coast guard said on Sunday it "lawfully" blocked Philippine vessels transporting "illegal construction materials" to a warship at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

Manila and Beijing are locked in a maritime dispute in the South China Sea. The Philippines has reported several incidents of China blocking resupply missions to a World War II-era ship in Second Thomas Shoal that has served as its outpost in the disputed sea.