Li Keqiang, China’s second-most powerful man for a decade, dies

China's President Xi Jinping, left, shakes hands with former Premier Li Keqiang during the fourth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

BEIJING - China's former Premier Li Keqiang has died of a heart attack just months after stepping down as the nation's No. 2 official. He was 68.

During Li's decade steering the world’s second-largest economy he gained a reputation as a man of the people, who represented a more liberal economic vision and made closing the nation’s yawning wealth gap a priority.

His influence was diminished by President Xi Jinping’s expansion of his own power, as the Chinese leader tightened his grip on government including taking greater oversight of the economy.

Li stood down from the premier role in March in line with that position’s two-term limit and did not remain on the seven-member Standing Committee, despite being young enough.

"During the Xi era, Li has played something of a foil to Xi, in that he represented a more economically, politically liberal part of the Communist Party, which has been crushed by Xi and his supporters," said Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis.

Li suffered a sudden heart attack on Thursday and passed away in the early hours of Friday in Shanghai after all rescue efforts failed, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Combination of nine pictures of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during the press conference after the closing ceremony of the annual session of China's legislature, the National People's Congress, in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on March 15, 2015. (Photo: AFP)

The son of a minor party official, Li was born in Anhui province in central China in July 1955. During the Cultural Revolution he was sent to work in the province’s countryside, spending several years doing manual labour while becoming his unit’s party branch secretary.

His reputation as a relatively liberal official took hold in the 1980s, when he translated English works on constitutional law by a British judge. Li later studied for a doctorate in economics under one of China’s leading advocates for market reform.

Political rise

Seen as a protege of former President Hu Jintao, Li was a member of the Communist Youth League. His political rise came via challenging stints as party chief in the provinces of Henan and Liaoning. In Henan, he oversaw strong growth, but also presided over a blood donation scandal that infected rural residents with HIV.

During his time in Liaoning province Li used electricity consumption, rail cargo volume and bank loans as proxies for growth, a method that became one of his trademarks. The Economist created the Li Keqiang Index to measure the nation’s economic growth based on his three preferred indicators.

After losing out to Xi for the role as president, Li — China’s first premier with an economics doctorate — carved out a policy platform based on cutting red tape and taxes on business.

Earlier in his tenure, he cracked down on extravagant spending to rein in an economy dependent on investment, and his policies were dubbed Likonomics by economists — a phrase that took hold.

As premier he also championed "new style urbanisation", which encouraged city growth to be linked with the provision of employment and public services.

As Xi moved key economic policy decisions to a series of party committees led by himself and a trusted economic aide, Li spent much of his time responding to crises — tasks that allowed him to develop a more personal connection with the public.

Last year, when China’s economy ground to a halt due to stringent coronavirus controls, which eventually sparked rare nationwide protests, Li repeatedly urged local officials to do better to balance economic growth with pandemic controls. In an emergency meeting with thousands of local officials, Li warned of dire consequences if they didn’t move decisively to prevent the economy from sliding further.

But while other economic leaders have continued to influence policy after stepping down, Li did not seem to hold enduring sway.

"There were rumours he would play some behind the scenes role after leaving office but that never seemed to materialise," said Josef Gregory Mahoney, a politics and international relations professor at Shanghai’s East China Normal University.

Public remembrance

There was a huge outpouring of grief for the former premier on the Chinese internet on Friday: The news of his death was viewed some 1.3 billion times on microblogging platform Weibo, with most comments expressing shock and sadness over his passing.

"Rest in peace, people’s premier," one top comment said, borrowing a revered title normally exclusively used to refer to former Chinese premier Zhou Enlai to show their respect for Li.

Users posted video clips showing Li standing in mud and checking corn crops in Chongqing after a major flood in 2020. Another popular post showed Li using his annual press conference in 2020 to tell the nation how China still has 600 million people who earn only 1,000 yuan a month, shortly before Xi announced the party has eliminated absolute poverty.

Others highlighted the comments from Li that "once China's door is opened, it will never be closed again," reflecting an anxiety from the public as the country under Xi is widening divisions with the West.

Details of Li’s funeral have yet to be announced.

"The Communist Party leaders do have the best health care available," said Thomas, of the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis. "But even the Communist Party can’t control life and death."