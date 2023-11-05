Be alert to foreign infiltration, Chinese graft-buster warns diplomats and cadres

Zhang Jiwen, a senior official with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, says officials and cadres on the diplomatic front lines are at greater risk of infiltration. (Photo: China State Council Information Office)

China's top graft-buster has warned foreign affairs officials and Communist Party cadres to be on guard against infiltration and corruption, as Beijing doubles down on national security amid tensions with the West.

"Diplomatic and foreign affairs cadres are the main force in foreign affairs work. They are on the front line of foreign exchanges, especially the struggle with hostile Western forces," Zhang Jiwen, a senior official with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), said in an article published in a CCDI magazine on Wednesday.

"They are at relatively high risk of being infiltrated, encouraged to defect and coaxed into corruption."

Zhang is head of the CCDI's disciplinary inspection group at the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, the party's oversight body for foreign affairs.

The article detailed the risks - including leaks of confidential information - in various units unearthed through investigations.

"There are still problems such as illegal acceptance of gifts from private businesspeople during trips, using public funds for travel and illegal payment of subsidies," Zhang said.

Officials had to expand their horizons and strategic thinking while also being vigilant to these contagion risks, he said.

Beijing has tightened security controls this year, revising laws to combat espionage and safeguard state secrets, while encouraging the public to join the fight against spying.

Leaders have also warned against geopolitical headwinds and urged officials to prepare for "worst-case and most extreme scenarios".

Zhang said some officials had used their power abroad for rent-seeking, or abusing their power to gain wealth without benefiting society.

Zhang called on officials to "face the problem squarely and be courageous in preventing the risks".

"[Officials] should broaden their international horizons, strengthen strategic thinking and focus on grasping the linkage, spillover and transferability of risks in their foreign-facing work," he said.

"[They should] build a sound 'firewall' to prevent the risks, polish the 'microscope' to gain insight into them and prepare a 'toolbox' to resolve them."

China's anti-corruption drive has entered its second decade with at least 36 senior cadres - officials of vice-ministerial ranking or above - being placed under investigation this year.

Tens of thousands of officials have already been brought down since President Xi Jinping launched the campaign in 2012.

A number of high-ranking officials have been removed in recent months - but without explanation. Qin Gang was removed as foreign minister in July and stripped of his only remaining government title - state councillor - last month.

Late last month, China also dismissed General Li Shangfu as defence minister. In July, the PLA Rocket Force, an elite unit responsible for China's nuclear arsenal, saw its commander Li Yuchao and his deputy Zhang Zhenzhong replaced. No explanation was given for their removal.