Israel backs hostage deal, pause in war with Hamas

A picture of an abducted girl is stuck to the door of a safety room with bullet impacts, following the deadly Oct 7 attack by gunmen from Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

TEL AVIV - Israel's cabinet has approved a deal with Hamas that will free about 50 hostages in return for a four-day pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip as well as the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons, according to a news report.

In the first stage of the deal mediated by Qatar, Hamas is expected to free Israeli women and children held in Gaza, while Israel is expected to release about 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and minors, Axios reported, citing the Israeli prime minister’s office.

In a second stage of the deal, Hamas would release more women, children and elderly people in return for Israel prolonging the pause by several days, the news outlet said.

Over the next 24 hours, according to Axios, the names of the Palestinian prisoners set to be released will be made public so that Israelis can appeal to the courts against their being freed. It cited an unidentified Israeli official who briefed reporters earlier Tuesday.

Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Gaza, as seen from southern Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Earlier, at the start of the Israeli cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war to eliminate Hamas would not let up after the ceasefire.

"There is nonsense out there as if after the pause in fighting, we will stop the war," Netanyahu said at the start of a meeting where officials were expected to vote on the hostage deal, according to his office.

"We are at war and we will continue it until we achieve all the objectives," Netanyahu added. "We will eliminate Hamas, return all the hostages and guarantee that there will be no element in Gaza that threatens Israel."

Qatar is helping broker the talks between Israel and Hamas, designated a terrorist organisation by the United States and European Union (EU). Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said the negotiations are at a critical stage.