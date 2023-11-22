Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Halmahera, Indonesia
PUBLISHED : 22 Nov 2023 at 11:22

WRITER: Reuters

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Halmahera, Indonesia, on Wednesday. (Photo: German Research Center for Geosciences)
JAKARTA - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia, on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 120 kilometres (74.56 miles), GFZ added.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked if there has been any damage.

Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.

