Kim Jong Un inspects satellite photos of "major target regions"

This picture taken on Nov 21, 2023, and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Nov 22, 2023, shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the launch of a rocket carrying the reconnaissance satellite 'Malligyong-1' from the Sohae Satellite Launch Site in North Pyongan province. (Photo: AFP)

KYODO - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has inspected pictures of "major target regions" in South Korea and the state of Hawaii of the United States taken by its recently launched military spy satellite, its official news agency said on Saturday

Kim visited the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration on Friday and Saturday and was briefed about preparations for the formal start of the reconnaissance satellite's operation on Dec 1, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The photos North Korea claims to have taken with the satellite launched last Tuesday include those of Seoul and the US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, which is docked in the southern South Korean port city of Busan, as well as a US naval base in Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu.

However, those satellite photos have not been released.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un visits the Pyongyang General Control Centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration to inspect operational readiness of the reconnaissance satellites and view aerospace photographs, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

South Korea said Thursday that the North's launch was successful and that the payload had been put into orbit, adding that Pyongyang is believed to have received technological assistance from Russia.

Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have condemned the launch using ballistic missile technology as in breach of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.