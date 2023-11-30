Zelenskyy says no cease-fire unless Russia withdraws troops

A group of children and adults hold candles as they pay tribute to the victims of the famine of 1932-1933 at the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv, on Nov 25, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that his country will not agree to a cease-fire unless Russia withdraws its troops, while expressing concerns about international attention becoming "unfocused" on the situation in Ukraine amid the Middle East conflict.

"There will be an understanding of peace and security in the future only if Russian troops are not on our territory," the president said on Tuesday while talking with Asian media outlets, including Kyodo News, at his office in Kyiv.

He also said he is looking forward to a conference to be held in Tokyo in February on the reconstruction of Ukraine, pinning hopes on bilateral cooperation in digitalisation, green energy and infrastructure.

Zelenskyy said the cease-fire with Russian troops remaining in Ukraine would only mean a "frozen" conflict, giving Moscow time to prepare for restarting hostilities.

"We are fighting for what is ours because we do not believe that Russia wants peace," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures during a joint press conference in Kyiv on Nov 24, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

The president said a shift in international attention to the war between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel in Gaza has played into Russia's hands.

"Everyone understands that they have forgotten about Ukraine and switched to the situation in the Middle East," he said. "I believe that this is exactly what the Russian Federation was trying to achieve, and I am sorry to say that they have achieved the result they wanted."

Zelenskyy said he expects the Japanese side to make concrete proposals to promote his country's reconstruction at the upcoming conference.

"I think that some very specific projects will be presented at the conference," he said.