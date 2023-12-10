Philippines says China rammed, water cannoned resupply vessels

A China Coast Guard vessel uses a water cannon against the M/L Kalayaan chartered supply boat during a mission to deliver provisions to Second Thomas Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Saturday. (Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG))

MANILA: A Philippine coastguard official on Sunday accused China of firing water cannons and ramming its resupply vessels in the South China Sea, causing "serious engine damage" to one vessel.

Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela named the vessels as Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan.

"M/L Kalayaan suffered serious engine damage. Contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, UM1 rammed by CCG vessel," Tarriela said on social media platform X.

Four Philippine vessels "illegally intruded" into the waters of the Chinese-claimed Spratly Islands on Sunday morning, China's coast guard said in a statement according to AFP.

The Philippine vessel "disregarded our multiple stern warnings... and changed direction suddenly in an unprofessional, dangerous manner, deliberately colliding with our Coast Guard Vessel 21556," the statement said.

The incident was the second ramming between Philippine and Chinese ships since October in the vicinity of Second Thomas Shoal, an uninhabited shoal within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone where Filipino soldiers are living aboard an aging warship that was deliberately ran aground in 1999 to protect Manila's claims in the disputed waterway.

On Saturday, the Philippines also condemned China's illegal and aggressive actions" after its coast guard fired water cannon at a civilian government vessel of the Philippines' fisheries bureau.

The collision comes as a Christmas convoy of around 40 Philippine vessels began sailing Sunday to the disputed shoal.

Over 200 youth leaders, fisherfolk and media personnel left a port in Palawan province early Sunday, and are planning to go to the vicinity of Second Thomas Shoal, according to the organisers, the Atin Ito (This is ours) campaign network, a civilian-led advocacy to assert the Philippines' rights in the South China Sea.

The civilian convoy, escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard, also plans to visit parts of the Spratly Islands to bring supplies.

The US has pledged to continue bolstering ties with Indo-Pacific allies to counter Beijing’s expansive claims in the crucial waterway. The Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has strengthened its longstanding defence alliance with Washington, expanding access for American soldiers and holding joint patrols in contested waters.