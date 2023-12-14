El Niño nears historic intensity

Phenomenon could play havoc with weather patterns for several more months, say scientists

An aerial view shows sea ice near the coast of Svalbard in Norway in April. Temperatures in the Arctic have reached record highs this year. (Photo: Reuters)

El Niño is threatening to become one of the most intense events of its type in history as the weather pattern approaches its peak strength in the coming weeks.

The phenomenon is driven by warming waters across the equatorial Pacific, and the odds of rising ocean temperatures have gone up — amplifying the influence of El Niño on global weather patterns.

There is now a 54% chance that water temperatures will reach 2 degrees Celsius above normal across the key region, according to the US Climate Prediction Center. Those odds were calculated at 35% just a month ago.

Such warming would make this El Niño “historically strong” and among the five most intense ones since 1950, the centre said. The agency forecasts a 75% chance that the current event will persist as late as May before the Pacific starts returning to its neutral state.

El Niño plays havoc on weather around the world, fuelling storms across the southern United States as well as drought and wildfires in Australia. It has been blamed for bad coffee harvests in Vietnam and cocoa woes in Africa. As well, it is already hurting soybean crops in the central part of Brazil.

The weather pattern has already put 2023 on track to be one of the hottest years on record, with temperatures in the Arctic reaching record highs.

A persistent El Niño could bring more storms and colder weather to the US South from December through February, along with milder conditions across the northern states and parts of Canada.

Still, forecaster Michelle L’Heureux said such circumstances aren’t guaranteed, as the relatively mild winter across the northern US is also being reinforced by climate change and trends that tend to bring warm conditions.

“A strong event increases the likelihood of the impacts, but doesn’t ensure them,” she said.