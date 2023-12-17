Japan, Asean vow to widen cooperation amid China rise

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands following their Joint Chairpersons' Press Announcement after meetings at the Association of Japan-Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed Sunday to deepen relations in the security and economic fields with the geopolitical environment changing amid China's growing clout, at a summit to commemorate 50 years of friendship and cooperation.

In a "joint vision statement" issued after the gathering in Tokyo, the leaders pledged to step up cooperation on maritime security, strengthen supply chains, promote sustainable energy practices and expand people-to-people exchanges in various sectors.

The leaders also announced the launch of a new initiative for the next-generation car industry aimed at mapping out strategies to enable Asean to continue being a major hub of auto production and exports.

Among other new efforts to further boost the economy in the fast-growing region is supporting digital start-ups as well as accelerating public and private investment to achieve decarbonization, the statement showed.

"Based on strong mutual trust, Japan and Asean will tackle new challenges," Kishida said at a press conference after the end of the summit, adding he is glad that they will take a "new step toward the next 50 years."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who served as a co-chair, also attended the press event, saying Japan and the bloc will maintain peace and stability in the region while adhering to international law.

The meeting came as Tokyo has been bolstering its ties with developing and emerging countries collectively called the "Global South", including Asean members, to capitalise on their growth while trying to counter Beijing's increasing influence.

Japan regards its relations with Asean as strategically important, with the bloc facing the South China Sea, home to one of the world's busiest maritime sea lanes. Some of the 10 Asean members have overlapping territorial claims with China there.

Tokyo's substantial cooperation with Asean goes back to 1973 when they set up a forum on synthetic rubber to solve a trade dispute over Japanese rubber exports. Kishida said Japan will promote the exchange of young business leaders with the region.

Asean groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Myanmar, which has been under military rule since a February 2021 coup, was not invited to the summit.

East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao took part in Sunday's gathering as an observer, as Asean has agreed in principle to admit the nation as its 11th member.

The nine participating Asean leaders are scheduled to join a separate summit of the 11-member Asia Zero Emission Community framework, also involving Japan and Australia, on Monday, with the focus on reducing carbon emissions.