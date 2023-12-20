US and Venezuela in prisoner swap

Income from the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is forecast to provide some 58% of the Venezuelan budget in 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will release 36 people, including 12 Americans, in exchange for the release by the US government of a Maduro ally, a high-level Venezuelan source said on Wednesday.

The Maduro ally is Colombian businessman Alex Saab, the source said. US prosecutors say Saab siphoned off some $350 million from Venezuela via the United States in a scheme that involved bribing Venezuelan government officials.

Of the Venezuelans who will be freed, 20 have been jailed for some time, the source said, while four are recently detained people involved either with the campaign of opposition presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado or the organisation of the opposition’s October primary.

All of the prisoners are to be released on the same day, the source said.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the United States has already released Saab.

The prisoner exchange is the latest sign of a shift in relations between the two countries.

Washington in October relaxed sanctions on Venezuelan oil and gas, after the Venezuelan government and opposition reached an accord on the conduct of the April presidential elections.

The US said the easing would be dependent on the election being demonstrably free and fair.

Venezuela’s government foresees a 27% increase in its income from the state-run oil company PDVSA next year, according to a budget document seen by Reuters.

Sanctions relief has increased prices for Venezuelan crude and analysts expect the revenue to lead to more social spending as the government tries to ensure support in the election, which Maduro is expected to contest.

Income from oil exports and taxes paid by PDVSA is expected to reach $11.9 billion or 58% of total Venezuelan government spending next year, according to the documents.