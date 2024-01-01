At least 6 die as earthquake, tsunamis strike Japan

Road cracks caused by an earthquake are seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on Monday. (Kyodo via REUTERS)

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast Monday, with a large tsunami warning issued for the central prefecture of Ishikawa, authorities said.

The quake, which also shook buildings in central Tokyo, occurred around 4.10pm, registering a maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa.

The epicentre was in the Noto region, and its depth was very shallow, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for the coastal areas of Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Hyogo prefectures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged people living in regions under a tsunami warning to "evacuate immediately."

The Japanese government set up an emergency response office at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

There were six cases of people being buried alive due to collapsed houses in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, where a large-scale fire also broke out following the quake, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told an emergency press conference.

Fire burns following an earthquake at a residential area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on Monday in this still image from a video released by Kyodo via Reuters).

Many houses collapsed in parts of Ishikawa, with approximately 32,500 homes in the prefecture losing power.Many houses collapsed in parts of Ishikawa, according to local governments and fire departments. Approximately 32,500 homes in the prefecture lost power.

Earthquakes continued intermittently in the area. A quake with the maximum Japanese intensity of 7 was last observed in 2018 in Hokkaido.

The agency warned that earthquakes with a seismic intensity of around 7 could hit areas that were seriously affected this time over the next week, especially over the next few days.

Two women were taken to hospitals after falling or being hit by falling objects in Awara, Fukui Prefecture, local authorities said. A woman in her 80s in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, fell while evacuating and suffered a head injury.

East Japan Railway Co suspended operations of all Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines due to the earthquake.

A collapsed house following an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on Monday. (Kyodo via REUTERS)

A tsunami with a height of 1 metre 20 centimetres reached the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the broadcaster NHK. A 5-metre tsunami is expected to hit the coast of Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, it said.

Tsunamis were also observed in Toyama and Niigata prefectures, the meteorological agency said.

No abnormalities were reported at nuclear plants in the country after the earthquake, said the Japanese government, which set up an emergency response office at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

North Korea issued tsunami warnings for its east coast after the massive quake, saying waves of up to 2.08 metres can reach its shore, Yonhap news reported citing the North's state radio.

South Korea’s eastern Gangwon province warned residents near the coast to evacuate to higher ground.

Russia's Sakhalin island and the Pacific city of Vladivostok were on "alert" Monday to a possible tsunami risk.

