Mag 7.4 earthquake strikes Japan, small tsunamis follow

Road cracks caused by an earthquake are seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan on Monday. (Kyodo via REUTERS)

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast Monday, with a large tsunami warning issued for the central prefecture of Ishikawa, authorities said.

The quake, which also shook buildings in central Tokyo, occurred around 4.10pm, registering a maximum of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa.

The epicentre was in the Noto region, and its depth was very shallow, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for the coastal areas of Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Hyogo prefectures.

Many houses collapsed in parts of Ishikawa, according to local governments and fire departments. Approximately 32,500 homes in the prefecture lost power.

A woman in her 80s in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, fell while evacuating and suffered a head injury.

East Japan Railway Co suspended operations of all Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines due to the earthquake.

The Japanese government set up an emergency response office at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

A tsunami with a height of 1 metre 20 centimetres reached the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the broadcaster NHK. A 5-metre tsunami is expected to hit the coast of Noto peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, it said.

Tsunamis were also observed in Toyama and Niigata prefectures, the meteorological agency said.

No abnormalities were reported at nuclear plants in the country after the earthquake, said the Japanese government, which set up an emergency response office at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

