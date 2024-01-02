Fire destroys Airbus jet after collision in Tokyo

All passengers and crew evacuated from jet but 5 feared dead on coast guard plane

Flames consume a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Friday evening. All 379 passengers and crew were safely evacuated. (Photo: Reuters)

TOKYO - All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 miraculously escaped from a fire following a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda airport on Tuesday, but local media said most of the coast guard plane crew had died.

The Coast Guard said the collision involved one of its planes that was headed to Niigata airport on Japan’s west coast to deliver aid to those caught up in the powerful earthquake that struck on New Year’s Day, killing at least 48 people.

Five of the six crew of the coast guard aircraft have died, the public broadcaster NHK reported. A coast guard spokesperson earlier said five of the crew were unaccounted for but that the captain had escaped.

Live video shown on the public broadcaster NHK showed the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 aircraft bursting into flames as it skidded down the tarmac at around 6pm.

It was later overwhelmed by the blaze despite feverish efforts by rescue crews to control the fire. However, all 367 passengers and 12 crew were evacuated.

Video and images shared on social media showed passengers shouting inside the smoke-filled cabin and running across the tarmac away from an evacuation slide.

“I felt a boom like we had hit something and jerked upward the moment we landed,” a passenger on the JAL flight told Kyodo news agency. “I saw sparks outside the window and the cabin filled with gas and smoke.”

A spokesperson at JAL said its aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport on the mountainous northern island of Hokkaido. The collision occurred shortly after landing.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant agencies to coordinate to assess the damage swiftly and provide information to the public, according to his office.

Haneda, one of Tokyo’s two main airports, has closed all runways following the incident, a spokesperson said.

Kaoru Ishii, a mother who was waiting outside the arrival gate for her 29-year-old daughter and boyfriend coming back on the flight said she initially though the flight was delayed until her daughter called to explain.

“She said the plane had caught fire and she exited via a slide,” Ishii said. “I was really relieved that she was all right.”

Airbus said it was in contact with the airline but had no further information at this time. JAL operates a fleet of 16 smaller Airbus A350-900s, seating either 369 or 391 passengers, in a so-called high density domestic configuration. The carrier has been operating the type since 2019.

The advanced A350 is Airbus’s flagship aircraft that entered into service in 2015, equipped with fuel-efficient Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines and a lightweight, carbon composite fuselage. JAL has also ordered the larger A350-1000 model.

The aircraft, if lost, would be the first A350 hull to be destroyed by an accident.