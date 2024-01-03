Under-fire Harvard president quits

Brief tenure marked by plagiarism allegations and furore over weak response to antisemitism

Harvard University president Claudine Gay attends a US House of Representatives committee meeting where her responses to questions about antisemitism were heavily criticised, in Washington DC on Dec 5. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Claudine Gay is stepping down as president of Harvard University, ending a brief and tumultuous tenure marred by allegations of plagiarism and a campus controversy over antisemitism.

“After consultation with members of the Corporation, it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual,” Gay wrote in a statement.

Her exit is a dramatic about-face from her acclaimed start in July as Harvard’s first Black president. Even as recently as Dec 12, she enjoyed the unanimous backing of Harvard Corporation, the university’s governing council.

Since then, however, new questions have surfaced about her academic work, and a donor revolt over the school’s handling of antisemitism has only worsened.

The Harvard Corporation said in a statement that provost and chief academic officer Alan Garber would become interim president and that it would undertake a search for a new leader.

The statement made reference to Gay’s acknowledgment of “missteps”, but also said that she faced “repugnant and in some cases racist vitriol” through phone calls and emails.

“It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigour — two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am — and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fuelled by racial animus,” Gay said in the letter written to members of the Harvard community. She will remain a member of the faculty.

The Harvard Crimson newspaper first reported that Gay would resign on Tuesday, after fresh allegations of plagiarism were reported in the Washington Free Beacon.

Gay’s abrupt downfall, the second departure in recent weeks of an Ivy League university president in the US, underscores the furore on campus following the Oct 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

Opposition to Gay had been building in the wake of the attack by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union. One of her predecessors as Harvard president, Larry Summers, criticised the university for not speaking out after more than 30 student groups blamed Israel solely for the violence.

Gay subsequently condemned the “terrorist atrocities” and spent weeks reaching out to Jewish groups on campus amid concern over antisemitic incidents.

At the same time, however, another controversy had started to swirl around Gay fuelled by articles first reported in conservative-leaning media questioning whether she had committed plagiarism.

Allegations of wrongdoing in research are among the most serious in academia. Stanford University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his resignation in July after months of scrutiny of his scientific work that began with reports in the school’s student newspaper.

In backing Gay on Dec 12, Harvard Corp said it had examined her work as a political scientist and found “a few instances of inadequate citation” but no violation of Harvard’s research standards.

Gay’s standing worsened Dec 20 when Harvard found two more examples of “duplicative language without appropriate attribution”.

Gay’s position took a major blow at a Dec 5 hearing held by a House of Representatives committee about antisemitism on US campuses. Gay, along with the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, were roundly criticised for failing to explicitly condemn calls for genocide against Jews as a violation of university policy.

The presidents’ evasive and legalistic responses to questions from lawmakers drew widespread outrage. Videos of the exchanges went viral on social media.

Gay later apologised, saying calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group, are “vile” and “have no place at Harvard”.

Even before the hearing, many big donors were rethinking their commitments to Harvard, the oldest and richest US university.

While the university has an endowment exceeding $50 billion, it spends billions of dollars on salaries, wages and benefits for staff and a prolonged downturn in donations could start to threaten financial aid for students, one of its key goals.

Gay is the daughter of Haitian immigrants and earned her PhD in political science at Harvard in 1998. After teaching at Stanford, she returned to Harvard in 2006 as a professor of government.

She took the reins at the school on July 1, two days after the Supreme Court ruled against the university in a case that effectively banned race in undergraduate admissions. She was the 30th president of the university, but the first black leader and only the second woman.

“When my brief presidency is remembered, I hope it will be seen as a moment of reawakening to the importance of striving to find our common humanity — and of not allowing rancour and vituperation to undermine the vital process of education,” Gay said in her statement.